Netflix w końcu wypuści soundtrack Wiedźmina
Kiedy Netflix opublikował w grudniu 1. Sezon Wiedźmin chyba nikt nie spodziewał się, że Jaskier zawojuje światowe listy przebojów.
Jego "Toss a Coin To Your Witcher" stało się hymnem fanów. Utwór wpada w ucho i długo nie wypada… Taki obrót spraw sprawił, że ścieżka dźwiękowa serialu jest szalenie pożądanym smaczkiem. W końcu… Jak ubijać potwory, bez dobrej muzyki? Netflix wychodzi naprzeciw oczekiwaniom i wypuszcza oficjalną ścieżkę dźwiękową.
Premiera już w ten piątek.
Pełna lista utworów:
1. Geralt of Rivia – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Joey Batey (1:52)
2. Toss a Coin to Your Witcher (3:10)
3. Happy Childhoods Make for Dull Company – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Rodion Belousov (3:16)
4. The Time of Axe and Sword Is Now – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova, Declan de Barra & Lindsay Deutsch (4:56)
5. They’re Alive – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova, Lindsay Deutsch & Burak Besir (1:41)
6. Tomorrow I’ll Leave Blaviken for Good (1:33)
7. Her Sweet Kiss – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Joey Batey (2:00)
8. It’s an Ultimatum (3:54)
9. Round of Applause – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Rodion Belousov (1:09)
10. Marilka That’s My Name (2:47)
11. I’m Helping the Idiot – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Arngeir Hauksson (2:44)
12. The Knight Who Was Taught to Save Dragons – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Rodion Belousov (5:05)
13. Ragamuffin (4:28)
14. The Last Rose of Cintra – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Declan de Barra (2:23)
15. Late Wee Pups Don’t Get to Bark – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Lindsay Deutsch (2:39)
16. You Will Rule This Land Someday (4:31)
17. The Fishmonger’s Daughter – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Joey Batey (1:16)
18. Blaviken Inn – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Lindsay Deutsch (1:34)
19. Man in Black (4:04)
20. The Great Cleansing – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Lindsay Deutsch (4:04)
21. The Law of Surprise (4:30)
22. Battle of Marnadal (4:17)
23. Pretty Ballads Hide Bastard Truths – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Rodion Belousov (2:19)
24. Giltine the Artist (1:42)
25. Everytime You Leave (2:07)
26. Rewriting History (Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Rodion Belousov (3:54)
27. The End’s Beginning – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Declan de Barra (2:18)
28. Gold Dragons Are the Rarest – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Rodion Belousov (5:49)
29. Bonfire – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Lindsay Deutsch (2:14)
30. Children Are Our Favorite (3:16)
31. Do You Actually Have What It Takes (4:52)
32. Point Me to Temeria (0:56)
33. Djinni Djinn Djinn (2:09)
34. Here’s Your Destiny (3:48)
35. Two Vows Here Tonight (3:02)
36. Bread, Breasts and Beer – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Lindsay Deutsch (1:50)
37. Would You Honor Me with a Dance (2:03)
38. Four Marks – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Rodion Belousov (4:17)
39. The Pensive Dragon Inn – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Lindsay Deutsch (1:28)
40. A Gift for the Princess (2:48)
41. You’re in Brokilon Forest (2:41)
42. Today Isn’t Your Day Is It (1:38)
43. Lovely Rendez-vous à la Montagne (2:39)
44. Blame Destiny (4:44)
45. The White Flame Has Brought Us Together (3:35)
46. He’s One of the Clean Ones – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Lindsay Deutsch (2:24)
47. You Lost Your Chance to Be Beautiful (5:13)
48. Yennefer of Vengerberg (3:10)
49. Shouldn’t You Know When Someone Is Pretending – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Lindsay Deutsch (2:21)
50. You’ll Have to Fight It Until Dawn (9:04)
51. I’m the One with the Wishes (7:33)
52. Chaos Is All Around Us (4:29)
53. The Curse of the Black Sun (6:50)
54. Battle of Sodden (4:01)
55. The Song of the White Wolf – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Declan de Barra (3:45)
Źrodło: Twitter
