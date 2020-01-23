Kiedy Netflix opublikował w grudniu 1. Sezon Wiedźmin chyba nikt nie spodziewał się, że Jaskier zawojuje światowe listy przebojów.

Jego "Toss a Coin To Your Witcher" stało się hymnem fanów. Utwór wpada w ucho i długo nie wypada… Taki obrót spraw sprawił, że ścieżka dźwiękowa serialu jest szalenie pożądanym smaczkiem. W końcu… Jak ubijać potwory, bez dobrej muzyki? Netflix wychodzi naprzeciw oczekiwaniom i wypuszcza oficjalną ścieżkę dźwiękową.

Premiera już w ten piątek.

Pełna lista utworów:

1. Geralt of Rivia – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Joey Batey (1:52)

2. Toss a Coin to Your Witcher (3:10)

3. Happy Childhoods Make for Dull Company – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Rodion Belousov (3:16)

4. The Time of Axe and Sword Is Now – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova, Declan de Barra & Lindsay Deutsch (4:56)

5. They’re Alive – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova, Lindsay Deutsch & Burak Besir (1:41)

6. Tomorrow I’ll Leave Blaviken for Good (1:33)

7. Her Sweet Kiss – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Joey Batey (2:00)

8. It’s an Ultimatum (3:54)

9. Round of Applause – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Rodion Belousov (1:09)

10. Marilka That’s My Name (2:47)

11. I’m Helping the Idiot – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Arngeir Hauksson (2:44)

12. The Knight Who Was Taught to Save Dragons – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Rodion Belousov (5:05)

13. Ragamuffin (4:28)

14. The Last Rose of Cintra – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Declan de Barra (2:23)

15. Late Wee Pups Don’t Get to Bark – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Lindsay Deutsch (2:39)

16. You Will Rule This Land Someday (4:31)

17. The Fishmonger’s Daughter – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Joey Batey (1:16)

18. Blaviken Inn – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Lindsay Deutsch (1:34)

19. Man in Black (4:04)

20. The Great Cleansing – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Lindsay Deutsch (4:04)

21. The Law of Surprise (4:30)

22. Battle of Marnadal (4:17)

23. Pretty Ballads Hide Bastard Truths – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Rodion Belousov (2:19)

24. Giltine the Artist (1:42)

25. Everytime You Leave (2:07)

26. Rewriting History (Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Rodion Belousov (3:54)

27. The End’s Beginning – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Declan de Barra (2:18)

28. Gold Dragons Are the Rarest – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Rodion Belousov (5:49)

29. Bonfire – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Lindsay Deutsch (2:14)

30. Children Are Our Favorite (3:16)

31. Do You Actually Have What It Takes (4:52)

32. Point Me to Temeria (0:56)

33. Djinni Djinn Djinn (2:09)

34. Here’s Your Destiny (3:48)

35. Two Vows Here Tonight (3:02)

36. Bread, Breasts and Beer – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Lindsay Deutsch (1:50)

37. Would You Honor Me with a Dance (2:03)

38. Four Marks – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Rodion Belousov (4:17)

39. The Pensive Dragon Inn – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Lindsay Deutsch (1:28)

40. A Gift for the Princess (2:48)

41. You’re in Brokilon Forest (2:41)

42. Today Isn’t Your Day Is It (1:38)

43. Lovely Rendez-vous à la Montagne (2:39)

44. Blame Destiny (4:44)

45. The White Flame Has Brought Us Together (3:35)

46. He’s One of the Clean Ones – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Lindsay Deutsch (2:24)

47. You Lost Your Chance to Be Beautiful (5:13)

48. Yennefer of Vengerberg (3:10)

49. Shouldn’t You Know When Someone Is Pretending – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Lindsay Deutsch (2:21)

50. You’ll Have to Fight It Until Dawn (9:04)

51. I’m the One with the Wishes (7:33)

52. Chaos Is All Around Us (4:29)

53. The Curse of the Black Sun (6:50)

54. Battle of Sodden (4:01)

55. The Song of the White Wolf – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Declan de Barra (3:45)